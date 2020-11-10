Montgomery police searching for theft suspect

Montgomery police searching for theft suspect
Felics Daniel is wanted in connection to multiple theft investigations. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | November 10, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 5:24 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a man wanted in multiple theft investigations.

Felics Daniel is wanted in connection to multiple theft investigations between Aug. 24-Nov. 7.

Police say Daniel currently has two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property, one count each of send-degree and third-degree receiving stolen property, and his parole is revoked.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.