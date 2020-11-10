MPS superintendent makes recommendation for post-holiday return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are concerns from Montgomery teachers over plans to get back to the classroom after the Thanksgiving break.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, some teachers pushed back at the proposed return to the classroom date.
Montgomery County School Superintendent Ann Moore proposed that teachers return to the classroom the following week after Thanksgiving and students will return to learning on Dec. 7.
“The ones who are face to face will come back on Dec. 7 and the virtual students will not come back on Dec. 7. They will still operate from home,” Moore said.
The recommendation for a Dec. 7 return didn’t go well with some teachers and parents at Tuesday’s meeting.
Brewbaker Middle School teacher Tynisa Williams says some going home for Thanksgiving it puts everyone at risk.
“Just wait to come back, we’re thinking of the safety of our children we’re thinking of our children we don’t want any kids to have COVID,” Williams said.
Retiring District 4 school board member Mary Briers suggested that students do not return after Thanksgiving and that a true survey be conducted, something that teachers and parents in attendance were in favor of.
“We’re the ones who are going to have to figure out how we are going to educate our students, how we’re going to do this, so to ask at the end its just such disrespect, so we thank Mrs. Brier for at least saying just ask us and talk to us please,” Williams said.
“The logical thing to do is just shut it down until the pandemic lifts but come up with creative strategies to make our system better,” MPS parent Michelle Summers said.
Moore says the suggestions will be taken into consideration.
