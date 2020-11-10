Renovations underway at Montgomery County Courthouse, jury trials to resume

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renovations are underway at the Montgomery county courthouse.
Those changes are coming just in time for jury trials to resume this month.
However, more work still needs to be done.
“We started this process earlier this year, and according to the schedule, it’s going to take a couple years to do this. The reason why it’s taking so long is that we’re having to do this while court’s still in session," said Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Harris.
The new renovations are located on the lower level.
Court proceedings will be split between that level and the third floor to ensure social distancing.
According to the Montgomery County Commission and Circuit Court Judge Johnny Hardwick, steps have been taking to ensure safety.
Hardwick says masks will be provided for the public and social distancing guidelines have been implemented for the brand-new jury assembly room. Jurors will also be able to prequalify online. Their arrival times for jury selection will be staggered.
Hardwick previously indicated nine murder trials are scheduled for both November and December. Some are at least three years old.
The Alabama Supreme Court’s moratorium on jury trials was lifted in September, allowing judicial circuits to resume trials.
