Alex City veteran recalls unusual role in waning days of WWII

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - We honor military veterans of all stripes Wednesday, including a Tallapoosa County man who was assigned an unusual role during his time in conquered Germany in World War ll.
The hero lives in a gray home located on Lafayette Street in Alex City, but don’t tell that to Tom Roberson.
“No. I was doing what had to be done," he explained, pushing off any notion he was a hero.
And just 17-years-old, he found himself in Germany in the final days of the war with the United States Air Force.
“All the communications was out," he remembered.
One of Roberson’s job was to inform German citizens the conflict had ended, “and once we had convinced them the war over they came out screaming," he remembered.
The veteran had another important ask in 1945; help German natives retrieve their property stolen by the Nazis.
“It was difficult in getting all the paperwork ready but it was rewarding, and I had people older than me hug my neck and they were so glad we were there," he explained.
Roberson may be among the few, perhaps the very few American soldiers who never fired a shot in Germany, although he was thoroughly trained to do just that. But it wasn’t necessary.
“Met a lot of people, met Germans, made friends," he said.
After spending three years in post-war Germany, he returned home to Alabama and carved out a long career as a certified public accountant.
Roberson’s front yard screams patriotism, and he’s proud of it. He encourages the younger generation to never forget and to read about history.
“The older Golden Rule; do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Education is where it is," he said.
At 93, Roberson often reflects on his time at the end of the war with Germany. The medals and photos in his Alex City home frame the story of a good solider who helped deliver the good news the bloodshed was finally and mercifully over.
“They were just as glad as we were,” he said.
Serving their nation ran in Roberson’s family. Three of his older brothers were also in the military at the same time and his younger brother later fought in the Korean War.
