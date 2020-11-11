Alexander City schools temporarily switching to remote learning

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Monday, Alexander City schools will be shifting to remote learning in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases.
Alex City Schools Superintendent Keith Lankford said they have seen a “surge” in cases over the last three days. He said 17 students and 15 teachers have tested positive, plus 241 students and 18 faculty members are in quarantine after close contact.
Schools will conduct traditional face-to-face learning Thursday and Friday.
Remote learning will run from Nov. 16-24, followed by the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 25-27.
Students and teachers will return to traditional face-to-face learning on Nov. 30.
Officials said Alexander City Middle School students will remain on the plan that was sent home earlier this week.
Lankford said students who do not have access to an electronic device will be issued one.
Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided during remote learning on each school day from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals may be picked up at Stephens Elementary School. Because Alexander City Middle School will be on remote learning on Nov. 12-13, they will pick up meals at the middle school on Nov. 12-13 and then pick up meals at Stephens from Nov. 16-24.
During this remote learning period, extracurricular activities for Alexander City Middle School will be suspended. They may resume on Nov. 30.
Extracurricular activities may continue at Benjamin Russell High School unless they are impacted by COVID-19 protocols.
