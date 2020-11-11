Apple highlights Macon County principal on Veterans Day

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted an Alabama educator Wednesday as the tech company celebrates Veterans Day.
On Wednesday, Cook, who is also an Alabama native, highlighted the work of Tiffany Williams to his 12 million Twitter followers.
Williams is a 22-year U.S. Army veteran and school principal in Macon County.
Williams is helping bring the city of Tuskegee’s history and military legacy to life for her students through storytelling on an iPad.
Cook and Williams have met several times, including when he once visited her at Tuskegee Public School. TPS and Macon County Schools have a longstanding relationship with the tech giant dating back to 2014.
The relationship, part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative, has allowed for every student to get an iPad for learning in the classroom and at home.
