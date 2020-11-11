Candyland to return to Andalusia with alterations

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Candyland is returning to Andalusia. However, this year’s event will be modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Andalusia said the event is still going to feature a village of play cottages, snow shows, circus-style entertainment and visits with Santa and Elsa. But, train rides, ice skating and the Polar Bear slide will not be offered this year.
“Even though we will have limited attractions this year, Christmas in Candyland will still offer magical experiences for children,” Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce Director Chrissie Duffy said. “We are placing the play cottages farther apart and adding light attractions and additional snow shows so that children will be entertained.”
Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson says the changes were made out of an abundance of caution and to encourage social distancing.
City officials said Christmas festivities will start on Dec. 3, when the annual Christmas parade will roll at 7 p.m.
Candyland will open Dec. 4, according to city officials. It will continue to operate on weekends with additional hours during the week before Christmas. The full schedule can be found online.
City officials say the event has garnered regional and national attention for Andalusia. Recently, Andalusia was listed as the Top Christmas Town in Alabama on Trips to Discover.
