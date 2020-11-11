Dean reelected as Montgomery County Commission chairman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County commissioners took their oath of office Wednesday and reelected Elton Dean as their chairman.
Dean says his goals in office are to restore funding for Montgomery public schools and bring new jobs to the area.
“Then we got the Whitewater project over on Maxwell Boulevard. That’s a biggie also. We want to make sure that that’s started because that’s going to change the whole paradigm of Montgomery, Alabama, for the west side of town,” said Dean.
He has served as chairman since 2009.
