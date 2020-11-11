Fall color taking over parts of Alabama: “I have never seen it as beautiful!!"

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If seeing some beautiful fall color and soaking up some gorgeous weather are up your alley, you may want to venture to the northern half of Alabama in the coming days.
An absolutely dazzling display of yellows, golds, oranges, reds, and purples took over Cheaha State Park and the surrounding areas this past weekend.
The color remains top-notch as of Wednesday, and should remain vibrant and worthwhile through early next week in and around the park.
Some are saying this year’s display has been one of the best they have ever seen.
All trees are different, and not every location will exhibit fall color at the same time -- even if two locations happen to be geographically close.
It comes down to a location’s elevation, the trees found there and the exact temperatures and precipitation seen there throughout the year.
You’ll notice that if you head up to Cheaha State Park. The color is remarkable in many spots, but as soon as you head around a curve or change elevation on one of the many up-and-down roads in that part of the state, the degree of the color will change.
Some areas are already past peak. Others are lacking some leaves due to Zeta blowing through.
All of this is perfectly normal.
Fall color is oftentimes difficult to predict as certain areas can seemingly erupt with color rather quickly and unexpectedly. So while the map above is generally correct, some spots may be seeing more or less color than what the map shows.
With the weather looking delightful over at least the next 7 days across the entire state, we suggest venturing out and doing some nature exploration!
But it’s not just Cheaha that’s worth seeing...
Some other locations to consider checking out over the next 1-2 weeks are:
- DeSoto State Park
- Talladega National Forest
- Lake Guntersville State Park
- Oak Mountain State Park
- Little River Canyon
- Noccalula Falls area
- Paul Grist State Park
- Lake Lurleen State Park
- Monte Sano State Park
- Joe Wheeler State Park
- Gadsden area
- Mentone and Fort Payne
- Muscle Shoals and Florence
- William B Bankhead National Forest
- Huntsville
- Chickasaw State Park
- Wind Creek State Park
- Any higher elevation area in Central AL
