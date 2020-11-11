HMMA pledges $318K to United Ways of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the 17th consecutive year, team members at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing in Montgomery made a significant donation to the United Ways of Alabama.
Wednesday morning, United Way accepted a check totaling more than $318,000. The donation was made by HMMA employees and the company itself.
The money will help support people in need across the state.
“I’ve seen firsthand what you do in our communities. I’ve seen the commitment that you have in our communities and to the people. I know the kind of organization this is because as you drive down, you can see the facilities that you’ve built even for the family members of your team. That says a lot about who you are, and that you care about your people,” River Region United Way President Ron Simmons
Since HMMA’s first United Way campaign back in 2004, the company has pledged more than $3.5 million to the United Way.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.