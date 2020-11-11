Longtime Alabama GOP chief of staff Harold Sachs dies

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - The longtime chief of staff for the Alabama Republican Party has died after what his wife described as a battle with the coronavirus.
The Alabama Republican Party on Tuesday announced the death of Chief of Staff Harold Sachs. His family has previously disclosed his hospitalization for COVID-19.
Sachs was a longtime fixture of the state GOP.
He filled many roles in the party before becoming chief of staff since 2011. He was the longest-serving person in that position.
His passing brought a multitude of condolence messages from state officials, including Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)