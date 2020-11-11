Man, 74, missing in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Butler County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing man.
Morris Willis Lee, 74, was last seen on Tuesday at the Food Giant in Georgiana around noon.
Deputies say that Lee is in good health and walks every day. However, family members are concerned for his well-being
Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-382-6521 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app.
