Montgomery construction company awarded 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery construction company has been named a recipient of the 2020 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Award by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Cadell Construction is one of 674 companies that the U.S. Department of Labor says has committed to hiring veterans. The companies awarded are also praised for ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
“This award means the world to us,” said President & CEO Eddie Stewart. “It’s especially nice to be recognized right here at Veteran’s Day. From our founder John Caddell’s service in the U.S. Air Force to the dozens of veterans who currently work here, our commitment to honoring veterans is year-round.”
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements vary for large, medium, and small employers.
According to the release, Caddell has built more than $5 million in new living and working facilities for servicemen and women worldwide. The company has also built war memorial monuments, sponsored special events at military installations, given time and materials to military charities, and many other initiatives in addition to hiring veterans.
