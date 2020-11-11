Salvation Army’s 2020 Red Kettle campaign to start early, needs volunteers

“We need volunteers, volunteers, and more volunteers to come in partner with us. You can set it up as a new tradition for families, to where we can spread Christmas cheer with your family, and start that tradition. But what we need to understand is, without that, what we’re able to do throughout the year will be greatly decreased,” said Farrington. “If you can, at least give us two hours. But if you can give us four or eight or partner as a team to come and do it, it would be great if you have a team of people that someone can do two hours here, two hours there, and take up that location for a day would be incredible. Another way is if companies want to come and sponsor a kettle location for $2,000. So that kettle location will have your logo on that sign for the whole Christmas season and give you an advertisement that would be a great way to partner with us this year.”