Salvation Army’s 2020 Red Kettle campaign to start early, needs volunteers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign will kick off earlier than normal this year because the needs are bigger than normal. Starting this weekend, you’ll hear the bell and see the Salvation Army’s red kettles at retailers around the area.
“Our goal for this year is about $250,000 to raise,” said Lt. Bryan Farrington with Montgomery’s Salvation Army.
Farrington says that money will be the key to keeping the Salvation Army’s services up and running.
“That equates to about probably an almost a third of our operation budget,” Lt. Farrington continued. “Keeping shelter open, providing the meals that we provide to not only our residents but to meals that we serve in the community on a daily basis. Right now, we average about 100 anywhere from 100 150 meals a day that we serve out of our kitchen.”
So instead of waiting until the week before Thanksgiving, the Red Kettle campaign is kicking off Friday, November 13th
“We’re just trying to maximize what we can do and be in front of people a little more,” Farrington explained. “The fundraisers will be very crucial. We have some new initiatives that we want to try to get unveiled and roll out. And a lot of it will be income, whether we have the resources to move forward on a lot of those things.”
It’s a mission, Farrington says, that’s going to take the whole community - businesses and volunteers to make it happen.
“We need volunteers, volunteers, and more volunteers to come in partner with us. You can set it up as a new tradition for families, to where we can spread Christmas cheer with your family, and start that tradition. But what we need to understand is, without that, what we’re able to do throughout the year will be greatly decreased,” said Farrington. “If you can, at least give us two hours. But if you can give us four or eight or partner as a team to come and do it, it would be great if you have a team of people that someone can do two hours here, two hours there, and take up that location for a day would be incredible. Another way is if companies want to come and sponsor a kettle location for $2,000. So that kettle location will have your logo on that sign for the whole Christmas season and give you an advertisement that would be a great way to partner with us this year.”
For more information on how to partner with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, call (334) 265-0281, ext. 14.
