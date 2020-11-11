Veterans in nursing homes still honored during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Honking, cheers and claps were music to the ears of veterans at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.
Veterans Day looks different this year because of the pandemic. So, instead of public ceremonies, some groups, including the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion, helped put on a parade for veterans at the nursing home.
“We can still celebrate Veterans Day and get as many people as you can from the club and other organizations to honk and wave and say hey, we still miss you we still love you,” said Hugo Perez, a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Some nursing homes are allowing in-person visits if they can follow CDC guidelines.
“Obviously, your celebrations this year would be more individual in nature because you can’t have the group or the congregate settings and events," John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association.
But, the distance is heartbreaking for those who want to just give their friends or loved ones in a nursing homes a hug.
“It really tears at my heart because I know they are my heroes. There are WWII, Korean veterans in there, and I usually say hi to them. But, now it’s through a wall I have to say hi. I can’t really go and share stories with them," Perez said.
