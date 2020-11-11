Wet Wednesday, weekend now looking significantly better

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let us go ahead and start by saying this: Yes, there is relief from the warmth, mugginess and clouds. Let us say this as well: The forecast for the weekend has vastly improved based on the latest data.
Before we see a return to sunshine and less humid air, we have to make it through today.
It won’t rain all day long for your Veteran’s Day, but the chance of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm is high across Central Alabama. When it’s not raining, it will be mostly to entirely cloudy, very warm in the lower 80s and incredibly muggy for mid-November.
A cold front will push through tonight, putting an end to all rain shortly after midnight from west to east. It won’t clear us out immediately as residual moisture will keep clouds around through lunchtime on Thursday.
Sun will return by Thursday afternoon, pushing temperatures to 80 degrees despite the cold frontal passage. It will be breezy at times and the humidity will decrease throughout the day.
Then comes the big update to the forecast for heading into and throughout the weekend: Sunshine and low humidity!
As we’ve gotten more agreement on Tropical Storm Eta’s path shifting to the east, the chance of any rain this weekend has subsequently gone down. Not only has it gone down, but it’s near zero aside from a slight shower chance on Sunday.
That is due to another cold front, though; not from Eta at all. Eta is forecast to briefly become a hurricane again before weakening as it heads for a Thursday landfall just west of Ocala, Florida.
Friday and Saturday will be entirely sunny, with partly cloudy skies ahead of the front for Sunday. Highs will range from the mid-70s to upper 70s.
If you’re wanting true fall air, look no further than early next week! Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, a fresh fall air mass will keep highs in the middle and upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.