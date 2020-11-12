Apple partnership brings iPads to every Tuskegee Public School student

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The partnership between Apple and Macon County Schools is paying off.
A few years ago, the school applied for - and won - a $3 million-plus grant that allowed every single student to have an iPad.
It’s one-for-one at Tuskegee Public School, meaning every single child has an iPad made possible through a partnership with the Apple ConnectED program.
“And it’s because we have those devices that we’re able to build a bridge between a school and a community and the community in the world," said Tuskegee Public School Principal Tiffany Williams.
It’s opened a world of possibilities for Jazzaria Black, who is all of 13 in the eighth grade.
“And it has gained me many opportunities using the iPad," said Jazzaria.
The same for Kaytlinn Calhoun, a little younger at 9 years old.
“I like the iPad," Kaytlinn said.
Along with their friend, JaNiyah Hooks, the girls sat around the table with an iPad checking out the Tuskegee Airmen, a major part of Veterans Day right here in the cradle of rich history going back some 80 years.
“I know Veterans Day is very important. It’s a day to honor our veterans who fought in the war," Calhoun said.
With a gentle swipe, Jazzaria, Kaytlinn and JaNiyah held in their hands the weight of the information age. The days of dusting off the encyclopedia and dictionaries are gone.
“And I was like wow, you know, look at how information has changed so rapidly," said Williams.
There is another reason why this program is popular here at the school. It’s technology-driven, which means for the kids, there’s that “cool factor.”
“You can do so many things on it," said Kaytlinn.
Williams says there is no doubt in her mind that reading comprehension has improved at Tuskegee Public School because of the Apple ConnectED program. The latest state report score, according to Williams, shows the school jumping from a D to a C+.
