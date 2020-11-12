Cooler weather has arrived!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our much-awaited cold front passed through the state this morning! A lag occurred in the clearing of the clouds behind the front, so the expected sunshine never arrived. Today’s high temperature stayed at 70 degrees, which unusually occurred in the wee hours of 3 - 4am. The cloud cover didn’t allow us any sunshine to warm us up, so temperatures stayed in the 60s thanks to post-frontal cooler air this afternoon!
We’ll continue to cool down tonight as lows head for the lower 50s under clear skies. That will make for a jacket kind of morning on Friday despite it starting sunny.
The sunshine will warm us up nicely into the middle 70s on Friday with the humidity remaining very low.
The weekend will be split. Saturday will feature mainly sunny skies with low humidity and highs around 77°. Sunday will feature more clouds with a slight uptick in humidity. It won’t be muggy by any means, but the humidity may once again become noticeable Sunday ahead of a second cold front.
That front won’t have much moisture to work with, so most of us will stay dry as it approaches on Sunday. However, we are maintaining a slight (20%) chance of an isolated shower in the forecast. Highs will approach 80° on Sunday.
Behind that cold front will be an even cooler fall air mass characterized by highs in the middle and upper 60s through next Wednesday. Skies will be completely sunny during the day and entirely clear at night Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The overnight temperatures will head for the 40s Sunday night through Tuesday night. It’s not impossible that some upper 30s appear, especially come Monday night as high pressure builds into the Deep South!
Tropical Update:
Although we’ve already experienced a record-breaking number of Atlantic storms, the 2020 hurricane season isn’t over quite yet! That National Hurricane Center is monitoring another area of likely development in the Caribbean. This has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next few days, and if it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named “Iota.”
This system will head west towards central America. It will bring the possibility of flash flooding to Nicaragua and Honduras - unfortunately, the same areas that were devastated by Hurricane Eta a week ago.
Speaking of Eta, it crossed over the northern Florida Peninsula as a tropical storm last night. It will head back out to sea, paralleling the Georgia and Carolina coasts before moving into the open Atlantic. It is forecast to stay at tropical storm strength through Friday morning.
We also have our record-breaking storm, the storm that made us surpass the 2005 record for most storms in a season, Tropical Storm Theta. Theta is way out in the Atlantic. It’s heading towards Morocco, but is expected to take a sharp northward turn and parallel Portugal.
