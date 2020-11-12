Cooler weather has arrived!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our much-awaited cold front passed through the state this morning! A lag occurred in the clearing of the clouds behind the front, so the expected sunshine never arrived. Today’s high temperature stayed at 70 degrees, which unusually occurred in the wee hours of 3 - 4am. The cloud cover didn’t allow us any sunshine to warm us up, so temperatures stayed in the 60s thanks to post-frontal cooler air this afternoon!