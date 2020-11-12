Five Decatur brothers, who all served in Vietnam, live to tell their story

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - James, John, Thomas, Willie and Leo, the Miller brothers. All born in Limestone County and raised in Decatur.
And all five of them, Vietnam War Veterans.
“I volunteered to go into the Marines. When I got out of high school, or before, eight of us signed up for the Marines. We graduated on June 6th and were in the Marines June the 9th," James Miller said.
James and John, who are twins, are the oldest of the Miller brothers. They both served in the Marines, and were the first two of their family to go to Vietnam.
“I didn’t have to go to Vietnam, but because all of my brothers went to Vietnam, I volunteered to go," Leo Miller said.
Leo, who’s the youngest of the five, was the last to serve.
All five of them, made it home alive.
“If you join the service, make sure to put God in there with you. Always pray that God will lead and guide you on the direction you need to take. That’s why we’re still here today," John Miller said.
Just last year, the Miller brothers were awarded the Audie Murphy Patriotism award for outstanding service.
“We grew up in Decatur and it was great to be recognized by your home town," John Miller explained.
The brothers say they want to encourage anyone to serve for our country and make the most of it.
“Military people are what made America great. Whether we like it or not, that’s what made us great, made us strong and made other countries look up to us," James Miller said.
The Miller brothers were able to visit the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. last year. They say seeing that and having local support and acknowledgement, has made the service worth it.
