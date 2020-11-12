Former Troy assistant football coach dies after battle with cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Troy University assistant football coach has died after a two-year battle with cancer.
According to the University of Kentucky, John Schlarman, 45, was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in the summer of 2018.
Schlarman coached the offensive line for the Trojans from 2007 until 2012. During that time, the team won four Sun Belt Conference championships and advanced to three bowl games.
In 2013, Schlarman returned to Kentucky where he played his college career as a four-year starter on the offensive line. The university says Schlarman returned to help rebuild the football program and his offensive line was key in culminating four consecutive bowl appearances from 2016 to 2019.
Schlarman is survived by his wife Lee Anne and their three sons, Joseph Douglas, Benjamin James, and Matthew Thomas.
