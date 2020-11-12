Golden Boy Foods to expand Troy plant again

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major private label food production company in Pike County is growing again and will soon expand its Troy facility to increase production.
The decision will result in nearly 70 new full-time jobs at Golden Boy Foods, which already employs around 110 people there.
The company hopes to have the $13 million project to increase its peanut butter production capabilities completed by late spring 2021.
Golden Boy, which has had a presence in Troy since 2011, said it will modify its existing plant. It will also sign a long-term lease on a 170,000-square-foot building being built by the City of Troy’s Industrial Development Board.
The IDB indicates that project will cost about $12.5 million, including land and construction.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced the expansion plans Thursday morning saying, “southeast Alabama is peanut country” and adding, "by selecting Sweet Home Alabama, I know the company has picked the right place to pursue its growth plans.”
Golden Boy last expanded the facility in 2016.
The plant’s manager, Robert Jacobs, said the latest expansion will increase production by 150 percent while also improving work conditions for the company’s workers.
