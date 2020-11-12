JeffCo officials identify possible COVID-19 outbreak at Vestavia Hills polling place

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County officials say if you voted at Horizon Church at 2345 Columbiana Rd in Vestavia Hills on November 3, you may have been exposed to coronavirus.
County officials say they have consulted with the Jefferson County Health Department and recommend the following for anyone who voted at that location:
- If you are having any symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, loss of taste or smell or other symptoms, you should be tested for COVID-19.
- If you are having shortness of breath or other concerning symptoms, you should seek medical care.
- If you are over the age of 60 years or you have a chronic health condition, consider calling your primary care provider to discuss possibly being tested.
- If you are not having symptoms, continue to monitor your health until at least November 17th, 2020, which is 2 weeks after the date of possible exposure.
According to the General Precinct Report, 2,033 people cast votes at Horizon Church on November 3.
