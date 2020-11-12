Man arrested in Montgomery business robbery charged in multiple cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in connection with several robberies that happened this year, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
A woman is also facing charges.
Police say the most recent robbery happened Wednesday night at a business in the 1600 block of Perry Hill Road, which is near Interstate 85.
MPD has a policy to not release the names of businesses where crimes happens. That block includes a shopping center with a number of businesses.
Police were called to the business around 8:40 p.m. At the scene, officers spoke to the complainant who said a person entered the business and demanded cash. Police said no one was injured.
Police haven’t released any other details about the robbery.
According to police, Johnnie Davis, 34, was identified as the suspect in the robbery and arrested Thursday.
He was charged with first degree robbery in connection with the incident.
Police said that upon further investigation, Davis was charged with seven additional counts of first degree robbery that happened between Jan. 23 and Nov. 11.
Police also charged Portia Gilbert, 34, with two counts of first degree robbery from incidents on Jan. 23. Gilbert was taken into custody Thursday.
According to Alabama law, a person commits first degree robbery if he is armed with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, says he is armed with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument or causes serious physical injury to another during a robbery.
They were both placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
