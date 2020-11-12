Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed marks one year in office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Thursday marks one year since Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was sworn into office.
“We’ve had a number of challenges, from COVID-19 to other challenges that come from that," Reed reflected. "But certainly the community has shown its resilience in supporting the public education referendum that we put forward, which was very big, as well as the announcements that we’ve had economically from Hyundai to expand from the Santa Cruz to the Tucson,”
As he looks back over those challenges and successes during his first year in office, Reed sees signs of progress.
“The crisis kind of brought us together, I think, as a community as well. And that’s something that you can always count on here in Montgomery,” the Mayor said.
That same community spirit, Reed says, came through for education - voting in favor of a property tax increase for schools.
“This was the biggest issue that we would have to confront in year one,” Reed explained. “I’m glad that the community believed as well that it was time for us to invest in our education system at a level that was commensurate with our expectations.”
A promising signal for Reed’s vision of Montgomery’s future.
“To change the narrative among governments so that we’re not a city defined by the past, but that we’re one destined for a prominent future,” Reed envisioned. “It is a sense of pride. And there’s a sense of confidence in what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
