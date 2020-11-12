Montgomery opens first urgent care facility for kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s first urgent care for children has officially opened.
Kids Street Urgent Care is open seven days a week to treat patients up to the age of 16 and staff will be available to help with everyday illnesses and injuries as well as rapid COVID-19 testing and sports physicals.
“We are so excited to be opening Montgomery’s first pediatric urgent care today,” said Betsy Stewart. “Main Street Family Care and Kids Street Urgent Care has always had the mission of bringing accessible health care to communities who need it. And we felt like the pediatric market, we felt like there was a need in the pediatric space for after-hours or late night care.”
Kids Street Urgent Care is located across from The Montgomery Academy on Vaughn Road. In addition, the new clinic will house Main Street Family Care, which will see patients older than 16
