Restaurants to raise money for Friendship Mission during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In honor of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, several Montgomery restaurants will donate portions of their proceeds to help support the Friendship Mission.
“November is when hunger and homelessness awareness, that’s the month that it’s given. But, at Friendship, we talk about it 12 months. We talk about it every single day. It is what we do to serve the people in need,” Friendship Mission Executive Director Tara Davis.
On Monday, Taco Mama will provide a portion of proceeds from open to close to Friendship Mission. Frutta Bowls will provide a portion of proceeds from open to close Tuesday.
On the last day, Panera Bread will provide a portion of its proceeds from 4 to 8 p.m.
Davis said people are not aware there are so many people in need.
“Folks have no idea that there are so many people who are in need of a meal,” Davis said. “So, they might not live at our shelters, but the place that they are living does not have proper appliances. Or they don’t have enough money to make a meal.”
The organization has continued to serve meals during the coronavirus pandemic. They have been serving meals to go, which has increased costs.
Friendship Mission is a set of homeless shelters and a soup kitchen. It serves people looking for emergency shelter from all over the region.
