Mother sues after daughter is attacked and killed by dogs in Walker County

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The mother of Ruthie Mae Brown, who was attacked and killed by dogs while walking in Walker County, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on her daughter’s behalf.
Court documents name Dana Hopper and Daniel Key as the owners of the property at 2394 Jagger Road in Walker County. The attorney for Paula Gail Holleman, Brown’s mother, say Hopper and Key had four vicious dogs on the property.
Court documents state the dogs “have killed and injured livestock, have attempted to attack postal workers and Census workers, and have been a nuisance and a danger to the public.”
Court documents state Brown was brutally attacked and killed by the dogs while walking in the right of way on Jagger Road on the afternoon of October 19, 2020.
Holleman’s attorney says defendants Hooper and Key had a duty to keep and manage their animals in a safe and reasonable manner.
The lawsuit seeks damages from the defendants.
