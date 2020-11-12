1 seriously injured in shooting on busy Montgomery street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting along a busy roadway that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road. The road was initially closed in both directions during the investigation but has since reopened.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene and found the victim, an unnamed man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No information was immediately available regarding a motive. No arrests have been made.
