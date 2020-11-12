Staggered school reopenings in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee Public School welcomed back students Wednesday morning but only about 25% of overall student population returned. The rest chose to remain at home and continue virtual learning.
“It’s been a smooth transition. We had staggered drop-offs this morning, all of our students are outfitted with masks, clear visors. We have hand sanitizers stationed at each classroom," said Tuskegee Public School Principal Tiffany Williams.
Macon County has five public schools. K-3 started last week and students in the upper grades return next week.
