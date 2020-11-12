Suspect wanted in Opelika for theft of property from business on 2nd Ave.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for felony theft of property.
The theft happened at Wilson Auto Sales in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue. Opelika police began their investigation Nov. 11.
During the investigation, a suspect was seen on camera entering the parking lot of the business and unhooking a 7 x 20-foot trailer containing a 2020 Polaris RZR Turbo from a Ford F-250.
The suspect left shortly after and returned to the parking lot about 45 minutes later in a dark colored 2005-2007 Chevrolet Suburban with no license plate. The vehicle appeared to be black. The suspect was then seen hooking the trailer to the Suburban and leaving the parking lot.
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6′0." He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone the information on the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.