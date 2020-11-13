Alabama public schools report 1,592 COVID-19 cases this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard for K-12 public schools now lists 1,592 reported cases of the virus for the week.
That’s up from 536 when it was rolled out to the public a week earlier.
The dashboard, which was developed and run by the state’s departments of public health and education, makes COVID-19 reports available for the public to review.
According to Alabama Department of Education spokesman Michael Sibley, once a school nurse is notified of a COVID-19 case, there is a legal responsibility to report that case. However, families have no legal mandate to report cases to their local school system.
Also, the numbers are not cumulative. It’s a fresh batch of reporting every week, Sibley said. If school nurses were not made aware of cases for a particular week, it will show up as “no new cases.”
The dashboard records the cumulative number of cases for students, teachers, and faculty within a system but does not provide data for each group. And the dashboard only provides case numbers on a system-wide level, not by individual schools, due to privacy concerns.
Here are the reports from central Alabama this week:
- Alex City Schools: Less than 20
- Auburn City: 22
- Autauga County: 21
- Barbour County: Unreported
- Bullock County: 0
- Butler County: 5
- Chilton county: 31
- Coffee County: 5
- Conecuh County: Unreported
- Coosa county Less than 5
- Covington County: Less than 5
- Crenshaw County: 12
- Dale County: 5
- Daleville City: Less than 5
- Dallas County: Unreported
- Demopolis City: 5
- Dothan City: 9
- Elba City: Less than 5
- Elmore County: 18
- Enterprise City: 14
- Escambia County: 6
- Eufaula City: Less than 5
- Geneva City: 5
- Geneva County: 7
- Henry County: Less than 5
- Lee County: 14
- Lowndes County: Less than 5
- Macon County: Unreported
- Marengo County: Less than 5
- Montgomery County: 36
- Opelika City: 13
- Ozark City: 10
- Perry County: Less than 5
- Pike County: Less than 5
- Pike Road: 6
- Selma City: Less than 5
- Tallapoosa County: Less than 5
- Tallassee City: Less than 5
- Troy City: 12
- Wilcox County: Unreported
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.