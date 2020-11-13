Alabama public schools report 1,592 COVID-19 cases this week

By WSFA Staff | November 13, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 1:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard for K-12 public schools now lists 1,592 reported cases of the virus for the week.

That’s up from 536 when it was rolled out to the public a week earlier.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE K-12 COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]

The dashboard, which was developed and run by the state’s departments of public health and education, makes COVID-19 reports available for the public to review.

According to Alabama Department of Education spokesman Michael Sibley, once a school nurse is notified of a COVID-19 case, there is a legal responsibility to report that case. However, families have no legal mandate to report cases to their local school system.

Also, the numbers are not cumulative. It’s a fresh batch of reporting every week, Sibley said. If school nurses were not made aware of cases for a particular week, it will show up as “no new cases.”

The dashboard records the cumulative number of cases for students, teachers, and faculty within a system but does not provide data for each group. And the dashboard only provides case numbers on a system-wide level, not by individual schools, due to privacy concerns.

Here are the reports from central Alabama this week:

  • Alex City Schools: Less than 20
  • Auburn City: 22
  • Autauga County: 21
  • Barbour County: Unreported
  • Bullock County: 0
  • Butler County: 5
  • Chilton county: 31
  • Coffee County: 5
  • Conecuh County: Unreported
  • Coosa county Less than 5
  • Covington County: Less than 5
  • Crenshaw County: 12
  • Dale County: 5
  • Daleville City: Less than 5
  • Dallas County: Unreported
  • Demopolis City: 5
  • Dothan City: 9
  • Elba City: Less than 5
  • Elmore County: 18
  • Enterprise City: 14
  • Escambia County: 6
  • Eufaula City: Less than 5
  • Geneva City: 5
  • Geneva County: 7
  • Henry County: Less than 5
  • Lee County: 14
  • Lowndes County: Less than 5
  • Macon County: Unreported
  • Marengo County: Less than 5
  • Montgomery County: 36
  • Opelika City: 13
  • Ozark City: 10
  • Perry County: Less than 5
  • Pike County: Less than 5
  • Pike Road: 6
  • Selma City: Less than 5
  • Tallapoosa County: Less than 5
  • Tallassee City: Less than 5
  • Troy City: 12
  • Wilcox County: Unreported

