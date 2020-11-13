1 arrested after Oct. 31 shooting in Eastdale Mall parking lot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in an Oct. 31 shooting that happened in the parking lot of Eastdale Mall, according to court documents.
Jerderek DeShawn Little, 19, of Montgomery is accused of shooting the victim around 3 p.m. that day. Court documents indicate the victim was shot in the left side of the chest.
Following the shooting, the Montgomery Police Department stated the victim had been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s current condition is unclear.
Little is charged with second-degree assault as well as two counts of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle. MPD had previously reported that two vehicles were damaged during the shooting.
Little is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond totaling $50,000.
