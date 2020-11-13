ASF, MMFA launch partner projects to bring people back to arts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When COVID-19 hit Alabama, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts were forced to close. In hopes of bringing people back to the arts, the two have launched new partner projects.
ASF’s project is called “Speak the Speech." It starts with a map fright in front of the Shakespeare Festival’s front door showing where 14 different speeches from American plays and William Shakespeare are located around the lawn and pond in front of the theater.
You’ll find a speech at each installation, a summary about that speech, and a little bit about the playwright.
“We tried to focus on Southern playwrights, but we also wanted to hit the Greats of American Theatre. So Lorraine Hansberry, Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Alice Childress, and of course, William Shakespeare,” said Rick Dildine, Artistic Director at ASF. “And I should also add we also tried to pick pieces that that would work well in nature here in this gorgeous park.
The installation goes around the pond, so Dildine said they tried to focus on pieces that had an aspect of nature.
”The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts' version is called “Voices of Change."
It’s made up of 10 portraits representing figures who have impacted our world through their leadership and ideals, words, and actions.
In addition to the images, MMFA staff and volunteers contributed insights and reflections on these remarkable voices for change in our society.
