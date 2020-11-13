Christmas Clearinghouse to help thousands of families in need this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas is on the way, and HandsOn River Region’s Christmas Clearinghouse program is making sure families don’t go without this holiday.
For more than three decades, Christmas Clearinghouse in Montgomery has helped connect thousands of families across the River Region with charities who can provide assistance during the holidays. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the need even greater.
“We started getting calls in July,” said HandsOn River Region Executive Director Tasha Cooper. “These are people who have never needed help before.”
“This year has been exceptionally hard,” Cooper went on to say. “We’ve had a lot of individuals who have lost their jobs, who’ve been furloughed, or who have just become behind because they’re not working as many hours or maybe they’ve had to take care of family who are sick."
Christmas Clearinghouse partners with over 40 local agencies and matches them with a family in need. Each year nearly 10,000 people in the River Region, including more than 8,000 children, register for assistance.
“We try to match families in need with individuals, corporations, church groups, even a group of friends who want to help out,” Cooper said.
Want to help?
If you would like to help, go to HandsOn River Region’s website. There, you can register to either adopt a family and provide Christmas for them, make a donation or find more information about how to build a care basket for a family.
Along with toys and clothing items, things like paper towels, toilet paper, soap, laundry detergent, toothpaste, deodorant and diapers are needed. Items can be dropped off at 101 Coliseum Blvd.
Cooper said every year Christmas Clearinghouse brings in anywhere from $350 to $400 thousand dollars to the community.
Need assistance?
If you are in need of assistance, or know of a family who is in need, call HandsOn River Region at 211. The deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 19.
Christmas Clearinghouse is one of three nonprofits WSFA partners with for 12′s Day of Giving.
12′s Day of Giving is on December 4th at the Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway this year. WSFA will be taking cash, new toys, and nonperishable food to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Toys for Tots, and Christmas Clearinghouse.
