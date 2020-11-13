1 dead in shooting on Montgomery’s Ann Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have confirmed a Friday afternoon shooting has turned fatal.
Police and fire medics responded to the 900 block of Ann Street at 2:08 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot. Police were seen investigating in the parking lot of a small shopping center were several businesses are located.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other details about the ongoing investigation were immediately available. No suspects have been arrested.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.