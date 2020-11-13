Food for Thought 11/12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
High Scores
Subway (1768 Carter Hill Road): 99
Montgomery 76 Auto/Truck Plaza (980 W. South Boulevard): 99
Chick-Fil-A (6921 Eastchase Loop): 99
Jozettie’s Cupcakes (1404 S, Decatur Street): 99
Buffalo Wild Wings (1414 Taylor Road): 99
McDonald’s (5765 Atlanta Highway): 99
Mr. Gus' Ristorante (6268 Atlanta Highway): 99
Midtown Pizza Kitchen (2940 Zelda Road): 100
Jozettie’s Cupcakes #2 (E. South Boulevard): 100
Low Scores
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar (7760 Eastchase Parkway): 83
Priority items: Mold in soda nozzles; dishes not properly sanitized
Yokohama Japanese Restaurant (2767 Bell Road): 86
Priority item: Dishes not properly sanitized
China Moon (635 W. Fairview Avenue): 88
Priority item: cooked chicken on prep. table and raw chicken in cooler at improper temperature
