Man charged with assault after victim’s jaw fractured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing assault charges in Montgomery after a victim’s jaw was fractured.
According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, Walter Means, 28, is charged with second-degree assault.
The charges are related to an incident that happened Nov. 5 around 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Briar Gate Drive. An arrest affidavit indicated Means struck the victim in the face with his hands, feet, and fists.
The victim suffered a fracture to his left jaw, the affidavit added.
Means was identified as the suspect, taken into custody Friday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.