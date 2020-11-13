Man charged with assault after victim’s jaw fractured

By WSFA Staff | November 13, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 2:04 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing assault charges in Montgomery after a victim’s jaw was fractured.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, Walter Means, 28, is charged with second-degree assault.

The charges are related to an incident that happened Nov. 5 around 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Briar Gate Drive. An arrest affidavit indicated Means struck the victim in the face with his hands, feet, and fists.

The victim suffered a fracture to his left jaw, the affidavit added.

Means was identified as the suspect, taken into custody Friday.

