Man charged with early morning Troy rape, armed robbery

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a 911 call early Friday morning about an armed home intruder, according to the Troy Police Department.
Tevin Rashad Darby has since been charged with burglary, robbery, rape and sodomy.
The investigation started shortly before 4:10 a.m. when a call came into police about someone armed with a gun inside a home on Academy Street.
As police were responding to the scene, they noticed a man trying to leave the area. When they tried to make contact with him, Darby ran on foot. He was quickly taken into custody, however.
After interviewing the victim and 911 caller, investigators determined the suspect forced his way into the home where he sexually assaulted the victim before stealing some of her property.
Officers recovered the gun, as well as the stolen property after chasing and catching Darby, the police department said.
Darby is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $350,000 bond.
