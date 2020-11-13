New Montgomery municipal judge sworn-in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Samarria Munnerlyn Dunson was sworn-in Friday to fill one of Montgomery’s municipal judge vacancies.
Dunson was approved for the position at the Montgomery City Council’s Oct. 6 meeting.
According to Court Administrator Ken Nixon, Judge Dunson becomes the fourth judge on the court and is replacing Virgil Ford.
She and others serve two-year terms that are considered part-time. That is not the case for the presiding judge, however.
Nixon said the city may pursue having a second full-time judge in the future, but that it’s currently unnecessary due to the pandemic and limited dockets.
Dunson’s first docket is set for Thursday.
