12’s Day of Giving

RELATED CONTENT

12’s Day of Giving

12’s Day of Giving

By 

WSFA Staff

Published 0m at 10:58 PM
Alabama reports 2,980 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Alabama reports 2,980 new COVID-19 cases Friday

By 

WSFA Staff

12:22 PM
Restaurants to raise money for Friendship Mission during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

  Restaurants to raise money for Friendship Mission during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

In honor of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, select Montgomery restaurants will donate portions of their proceeds to help support the Friendship Mission.
By 

WSFA Staff

November 12