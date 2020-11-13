Sunny and seasonable for the next week!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stepping out the door to kick off your Friday, I promise you will notice a major different. No more muggy air, no more mild morning temperatures... a cold front passed through our area yesterday, and now we are reaping the rewards of this drier, cooler air! Even though some spots could run in to a bit of fog during the pre-dawn hours, I don’t think that will be enough of an issue to slow anyone down; give yourself a few extra minute to get where you need to go and you should be set.