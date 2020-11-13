Sunny and seasonable for the next week!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stepping out the door to kick off your Friday, I promise you will notice a major different. No more muggy air, no more mild morning temperatures... a cold front passed through our area yesterday, and now we are reaping the rewards of this drier, cooler air! Even though some spots could run in to a bit of fog during the pre-dawn hours, I don’t think that will be enough of an issue to slow anyone down; give yourself a few extra minute to get where you need to go and you should be set.
No more overcast conditions to deal with - our day is looking bright! Tons of sunshine is expected, and with drier air in our atmosphere now it will warm up pretty effectively. While we are a few degrees above normal, a bit of a breeze will make temperatures in the mid 70s feel really nice and comfortably warm.
The weekend will be split: Saturday will feature a mostly sunny sky with low humidity and highs again in the mid/upper 70s, but Sunday will feature more clouds with a slight uptick in humidity. No worries, it’s a small hiccup... it won’t be muggy by any means, but the humidity may once again become noticeable Sunday ahead of a second cold front.
That front won’t have much moisture to work with, so most of us will stay dry as it approaches on Sunday. However, we are maintaining a slight (20%) chance of an isolated shower in the forecast. Highs will approach 80° on Sunday.
Behind that cold front will be an even cooler fall air mass characterized by highs in the middle and upper 60s through next Wednesday. Skies will be completely sunny during the day and entirely clear at night Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The overnight temperatures will head for the 40s Sunday night through Tuesday night. It’s not impossible that some upper 30s appear, especially come Monday night as high pressure builds into the Deep South!
Tropical Update: Although we’ve already experienced a record-breaking number of Atlantic storms, the 2020 hurricane season isn’t over quite yet! That National Hurricane Center is monitoring another area of likely development in the Caribbean. This has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next few days, and if it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named “Iota.”
This system will head west towards central America. It will bring the possibility of flash flooding to Nicaragua and Honduras - unfortunately, the same areas that were devastated by Hurricane Eta a week ago.
