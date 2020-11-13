WSFA 12 News’ annual 12’s Day of Giving set for Dec. 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You have a chance to help others this holiday season at WSFA 12 News' annual 12′s Day of Giving.
This year’s event is from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway.
We will be accepting donations of cash, new toys, and nonperishable food to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Toys for Tots and Christmas Clearinghouse.
Due to the ongoing pandemic we ask that you stay inside your vehicle and put your donations in the trunk or backseat.
One of our volunteers will get them from your vehicle. All volunteers will be wearing a mask and gloves.
Donations will also be accepted before the event at all Renfroe’s Market locations, Windcreek Wetumpka, Brewbaker Motors and Auburn University at Montgomery.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.