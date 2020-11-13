20-year plan to be put in place for future of Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 20-year plan will soon be put in place for the future of the Montgomery Regional Airport.
City leaders in the River Region will appoint a person to one of these three committees:
- Citizens advisory committee- appointees of municipal and county officials in the River Region
- Technical advisory committee- airport users with substantial knowledge of technical aspects of the airport
- Intergovernmental coordinating committee- planning and economic development professionals from Autauga, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, and Montgomery counties
Executive airport director Marshall Taggart believes anything from a consolidated rental car facility to new gates for the airport can be envision in the 20-year planning process.
“Our thought process is how can we impact Selma all of these surrounding areas Pike Road, and make sure they use our airport as an airport of choice,” Taggart said.
The regional airport has fared well during the COVID-19 pandemic once seeing a 90 percent drop in April, to now a 50 to 40 percent drop.
Taggart says this is due to the mask mandate, social distancing and people properly sanitizing.
He says the silver lining in all of this reflects the airports theme of traveling above.
“Travel above the line, travel above the hectic, travel above all the noise amid the aspect when passengers make that decision, they know that’s safe they know it’s clean and they know that we are here to serve excellent and stellar customer experience,” Taggart said.
The Montgomery Regional Airport will hold day session for each committee on Tuesday.
