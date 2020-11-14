Air Force officer promotion ceremony held at Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday, an officer promotion ceremony was held for Troy Alumnus and Air Force Colonel Felicia Burke.
Burke returned to the campus to receive her promotion on the newly renamed John Lewis Quad.
Burke said she hopes to inspire future generations to pursue college and provide service to their country.
“Women or people of color, if you don’t see it, than you don’t believe it. Then, when I think a little bit deeper. In these rural areas? How Many did we have? I’ve seen leaders, I’ve seen male leaders. I’ve seen many senior non-commission officers, but not many senior leaders. And I wanted to come back and inspire the young adults, the youth, that they can be anything,” Burke said.
Burke said that it was her uncle who inspired her to join the Air Force.
