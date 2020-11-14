Calhoun basketball star JD Davison is Bama bound

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calhoun point guard JD Davison is considered the top high school basketball player in the state of Alabama and top ten in the entire country.
Saturday, the five-star recruit signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“It means a whole lot to me going through this process of colleges recruiting me and only picking one. So, this is a great time to pick Alabama,” said Davison.
Alabama is getting a good one.
Davison is the reigning Mr. Basketball in the state of Alabama after leading Calhoun to the 2A state title in February.
He averaged over 33 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals per game his junior season.
As you can expect, he had just about every major college recruiting him.
In the end, he is Bama bound!
“First of all it was home, first of all. Then you had the coaches coming hard at me. They really made me feel like I would be at home when I get there. I ain’t no far person. I don’t like being far away from home,” Davison said.
“He wants to stay close to home, and to his family and have them have the opportunity to come see him play. I think that’s kind of what it was. It came down to him, okay, they offered me first. That was where he took his first on campus visit. Everything was the first with the University of Alabama. It paid off for them and it paid off for Jadarian,” said Calhoun head coach Ervin Starr.
Signing Day is done and the next step is to win another championship at Calhoun.
“Mostly same thing we did last year, going to win another state championship, that’s all,” said Davison.
“By the end of his high school career, he’ll be one of the top two or three basketball players ever to play in the state of Alabama. I hold firm to that. Again, he is still getting better. No one has seen the best of JD yet,” Starr said.
