Cold front to bring lovely workweek weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An approaching cold front is bringing changes to our forecast! Ahead of the front, we’re seeing a slight uptick in humidity. It’s not muggy, but the humidity will be slightly noticeable this afternoon. Today will also feature more clouds, and we can’t rule out a few showers. The chance for rain is small - 20% - so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans, but do be prepared for the possibility of a few raindrops.