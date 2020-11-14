Cold front to bring lovely workweek weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An approaching cold front is bringing changes to our forecast! Ahead of the front, we’re seeing a slight uptick in humidity. It’s not muggy, but the humidity will be slightly noticeable this afternoon. Today will also feature more clouds, and we can’t rule out a few showers. The chance for rain is small - 20% - so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans, but do be prepared for the possibility of a few raindrops.
Highs tomorrow will be in the middle and upper 70s yet again.
Behind that cold front will be cooler air. It will really feel like fall with highs in the middle and upper 60s under sunny skies!
The overnight temperatures will head for the 40s Sunday night through Thursday night. It’s not impossible that some upper could 30s appear. Jackets will be wanted in the mornings!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.