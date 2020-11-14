High school robotics competition held in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - In Wetumpka Saturday, high school students gathered for the Montgomery “BEST" robotics competition.
The competition consists of students using robots they’ve built to solve problems over 20 different rounds.
Alabama State University professor of biomedical engineering Derrick Dean said he hopes the students take away the fact that science and technology is fun and that they are pushed towards a rewarding career in the field, ultimately making a difference.
“This is a great opportunity for the students to gain some real world experience in solving problems and working together as a team and learning how to work together,” said Dean.
The event was sponsored by ASU.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.