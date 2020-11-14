A Sunday cold front brings changes to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An approaching cold front is bringing changes to our forecast! Ahead of the front, there will be a slight uptick in humidity. It won’t be muggy, but the humidity will be slightly noticeable Sunday afternoon. Sunday will also feature more clouds, and we can’t rule out a few showers. The chance for rain is small - 20% - so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans, but do be prepared for the small possibility of a few raindrops.
Highs tomorrow will be in the middle and upper 70s yet again.
Behind that cold front will be cooler air. It will really feel like fall with highs in the middle and upper 60s under sunny skies!
The overnight temperatures will head for the 40s Sunday night through Thursday night. It’s not impossible that some upper could 30s appear.
Tropical Update: Although we’ve already experienced a record-breaking number of Atlantic storms, the 2020 hurricane season isn’t over quite yet! Tropical Storm Iota formed yesterday afternoon and is heading west towards Central America. It is forecast to strengthen into major hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua/ Honduras - unfortunately, the same area that was devastated by Hurricane Eta.
