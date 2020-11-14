A Sunday cold front brings changes to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An approaching cold front is bringing changes to our forecast! Ahead of the front, there will be a slight uptick in humidity. It won’t be muggy, but the humidity will be slightly noticeable Sunday afternoon. Sunday will also feature more clouds, and we can’t rule out a few showers. The chance for rain is small - 20% - so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans, but do be prepared for the small possibility of a few raindrops.