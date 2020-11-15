Multiple football games postponed due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several teams across the state didn’t head to the gridiron on Saturday.
Alabama, Auburn, Troy and the University of Alabama at Birmingham all postponed games due to COVID-19.
Troy students Kordel Anderson and Chauncey Perry expressed these postponements will have a bigger impact statewide.
“To know that the games are canceled I feel like that will bring the energy down on the whole campus, not only at Troy but throughout the state,” Anderson said.
“It’s nothing that we never seen before, at least in my years of living. It’s just been a crazy time, a crazy year as far as COVID goes and canceling sports and major sports has been wild,” Perry said.
Though universities face challenges with playing games during the pandemic, local bars like Tower Taproom in Montgomery says business remains steady even with postponements of major games in the state.
“We still have a really good customer base that comes in and hangs out with us,” said Victor Wyatt, general manager of Tower Taproom. “I have a lot of repeat and a lot of favorite guests that come in and hang out and have fun and talk.”
Wyatt says the craft beer and food is why people continue to support the business.
He, along with students and fans, hope each college team in the state can finish their season, but fan Coastal Carolina Donavon Elmore hopes each person takes this virus serious.
“It’s kind of like invisible and you don’t think about it and some of the worst areas for it to be is where a bunch of bodies are getting together you know parties and just big crowds it likes to feast on that,” Elmore said.
While some games have new dates, some are still pending currently.
