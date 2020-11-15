State reporting increase in COVID-19 cases among students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children and college students, especially with those involved in extracurricular activities.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says children play an important role in transmitting the virus.
Landers said there is no harm in getting children tested if they’re in school but aren’t showing any symptoms.
“Certainly if there is potential for exposure, let’s say that child has been in a lot of activities, then there’s no harm in getting tested to assess whether or not they’re positive at that point in time,” Lander said.
However, Landers says the most important step with children is prevention and adults being good role models in wearing a mask, good hygiene and social distancing.
You can monitor school cases at the K-12 COVID-19 school dashboard.
Click here to see the state’s COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard.
